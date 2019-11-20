PUTTING ON A “GAME FACE” REALLY CAN MAKE YOU PERFORM BETTER

Next time you have a big presentation or meeting at work, spend a few minutes in the bathroom beforehand motivating yourself with terms like “You got this,” “You’re a winner,” “I’m the nest.”

According to a new study out of the University of Tennessee, when you put on a “game face,” it really CAN help you perform better.

The researchers say, “‘Game face’ may not only improve performance in cognitive tasks, but could also lead to better recovery from stress.”

What does that mean? You’ll be sharper in your meeting, and if someone throws out something unexpected, you’ll be able to handle it better.

