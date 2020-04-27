Quarantine Dates: Easy or Hard?

If you’re in a relationship, you’re still dating each other even after all those months and years.

Apparently.

So with all of us being LOCKED in, many have had to get creative!

Folks on Twitter decided to share their quarantine dating tips and honestly, it’s super useful.

Check em out!

Had a lovely date night in the van tonight 😊 pic.twitter.com/euffDGWYU7 — Dolittle Campers (@CampersDolittle) April 22, 2020

My boyfriend made me a Chopped inspired date night ✨ pic.twitter.com/XXvrF1sy2F — George Elrod (@XoGossipGeorge) April 25, 2020

Can’t tell you the last time I was able to celebrate my parents’ anniversary with them. No event planning in my future but I had to put together a little date night for my favs. Started with a family home video happy hour then a Paint & Sip followed by dinner. Beyond thankful💕 pic.twitter.com/pyGbTnXRwg — Tyler Cordell 🦁 (@CUCoachTy) April 23, 2020

