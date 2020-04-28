Quarantine Themed Book Titles
Tweak the title of a book so it suits quarantine
Jimmy Fallon has been hosting the “Tonight Show” from home and he has challenged people to #QuarantineABook title.
It’s time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! Change the title of a book to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineABook. Could be on the show!
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 27, 2020
The children’s book titles are by far my favourite.
#QuarantineABook Oh, the places you can’t go! pic.twitter.com/BUK3FzXgQs
— Vinnie G. Zillah 🇹🇹 (@VinnieZillah) April 27, 2020
The Cat in the Mask @jimmyfallon #QuarantineABook pic.twitter.com/YBe2GLdlTI
— Jax Makez Things (@JaxMakesThingz) April 28, 2020
@jimmyfallon #QuarantineABook The Clorox pic.twitter.com/IIkGha4cXl
— Deban Brunette (@DebanBrunette) April 28, 2020
Green Eggs and Ham […Again]#QuarantineABook pic.twitter.com/aMntNJK1Hv
— JD Garrido (@br0fessor_jdg) April 27, 2020
IF I Ran Zoom@FallonTonight #QuarantineABook pic.twitter.com/kdrWhQq8Y1
— GA Hello Kitty (@Petrofan26) April 28, 2020
#QuarantineABook
Dr. Seuss 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 @jimmyfallon @jimmyfallon (revised book covers by ME 😏) pic.twitter.com/9C3teHxN4w
— SonjaMia Swiftie🦋 (@sonjamiaSwiftie) April 28, 2020
The Little Engine That Couldn’t Go Anywhere.@jimmyfallon #QuarantineABook 😁 pic.twitter.com/McxlRcLnzf
— 👑Ess👑 (@QueenEss23) April 27, 2020
Alice in Covidland #QuarantineABook @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/9LO072yfv1
— Margo:TheUnstoppableFaith (@MargoBe08471590) April 27, 2020
The Quarantine Bears and Too Much TV #QuarantineABook pic.twitter.com/sGMbmXTn2O
— Wells in the 360 (@Wells_InThe_360) April 27, 2020