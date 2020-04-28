Listen Live

Quarantine Themed Book Titles

Tweak the title of a book so it suits quarantine

By Darryl on the Drive

Jimmy Fallon has been hosting the “Tonight Show” from home and he has challenged people to #QuarantineABook title.

The children’s book titles are by far my favourite.

