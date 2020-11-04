Rabbit Hash Mayoral Election Is Going To The Dogs, Literally!

The town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky is electing a new mayor. And the candidates consist of 13 dogs, a donkey, a rooster, a dead cat, and one actual human with NO chance of winning.

It’s not your average election. Rabbit Hash is looking for a new mayor. 13 of the 17 candidates are dogs. There’s also one human, a rooster and a donkey. The race is essentially a fundraiser. Check out who’s in the lead and how it will help on Good Morning Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/NUR8uYZ6C4 — Kathryn Robinson (@Local12Kathryn) October 30, 2020

Around 400 people live there, and they’ve been electing animals as their unofficial mayor for 22 years. The current mayor is a pit bull named Brynn, full name, Brynneth Pawltro. But she’s getting CRUSHED right now by a French bulldog named Wilbur. (Here’s a photo.)

So far, they’ve only ever elected dogs. The closest noncanine this year is Higgins the Donkey in 7th place. And they’re not even listing results for the one human candidate.

The whole thing is really a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. They’re trying to raise $50,000. And as of last night, they’d raised around $12,000. But that number could climb today because you don’t have to live there to vote.

Anyone can vote by going to the website GiveButter.com/RHHS. You have to give at least $1, and the candidate with the most money at the end wins.