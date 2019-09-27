Raffi Honours Children’s Activist Greta Thunberg With Climate Change Anthem!

Raffi is best known for such tunes as “Baby Beluga” and “Peanut Butter Sandwich”, but the Canadian singer is setting his sights on more serious subject matter with his latest song.

In “Young People Marching”, Raffi pays tribute to teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The new song samples Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations this week, and features some powerful lyrics.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, are expected to march through the streets of Montreal today in what could be the largest environmental protest in the city’s history.

The driving force behind the march is students, and classes at many high schools, colleges and universities are cancelled for the day. Thunberg, the Swedish teen whose environmental activism has made headlines around the world, will be in attendance, and that has created even more interest in the event.