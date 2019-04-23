Ralph Lauren Announced Something A Little Different About His Iconic Polo Shirt Moving Forward

David Lauren, the youngest son of the company’s founder said that the polo shirts are made now of entirely recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses no water!

The company made this announcement as they rolled out new environmental strategies throughout their manufacturing process! Additionally, Ralph Lauren says that they are committed to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025!

Each polo shirt uses an average of 12 recycled bottles to produce!

Many clothing companies have signed on to the Fashion industry Charter for climate Action as part of the United Nations Climate Change efforts to achieve zero emissions bu 2025!

More