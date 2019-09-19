Ralph Lauren Is Launching A Rachel Green Friends-Themed Collection

If you watched the show, then you know all about the storyline of Rachel’s rise through the fashion world, eventually becoming an executive at Ralph Lauren. Ralph himself even made a cameo in one episodes back in 1999.

The range is being released for the 25th anniversary of the show this year.

It includes everything from cashmere turtlenecks to leather blazers, just like Rachel would wear while sipping coffee in Central Perk. There is also pieces for me too.

The collection is available online and in select Ralph Lauren retail stores. Prices start at $39.50 and go up to $2,998 US.

Check out the new collection!