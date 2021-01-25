Listen Live

RANDOM INTERNET DEBATE OF THE DAY: DO YOU FACE THE WATER WHEN YOU SHOWER?

Another great debate!

By Life Hacks

A woman named Alice set it off by tweeting, “It’s normal to shower with your back to the shower, right?  Not facing the water?”

 

The responses are all over the place.  Some people say yes, they keep their back to the water.  Some people face the water.  And some switch it up during the shower.

 

 

