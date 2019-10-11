Random Things To Be Thankful For…At Thanksgiving!
I’m thankful for holidays that don’t force me to reflect on being thankful!
So many things to be thankful for… And they don’t have to just be about your family, friends and good fortune… Don’t feel guilty for being thankful for other things- such as:
(Charlie’s List)
- Taking off your bra at the end of the day.
- Inside Jokes
- Summer Fridays
- No lines at the grocery store
- How you handwriting looks with a really good pen
- Music
- Finding a new binge-worthy show
- Sushi and wine.
- Aging well with botox
- toilet paper
- Men in suits
- Gummy Bears
- Dryer Balls
