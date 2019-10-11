Random Things To Be Thankful For…At Thanksgiving!

So many things to be thankful for… And they don’t have to just be about your family, friends and good fortune… Don’t feel guilty for being thankful for other things- such as:

(Charlie’s List)

Taking off your bra at the end of the day.

Inside Jokes

Summer Fridays

No lines at the grocery store

How you handwriting looks with a really good pen

Music

Finding a new binge-worthy show

Sushi and wine.

Aging well with botox

toilet paper

Men in suits

Gummy Bears

Dryer Balls

I’m thankful for holidays that don’t force me to reflect on being thankful!