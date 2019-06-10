Raptors Historic Run Encourages Kids to Get Out and Play!
Great to see everyone outside...
The Toronto Raptors are exposing Canada to a hype and excitement this country has never experienced in Basketball before, ever. From flags waving outside neighborhood homes and signs outside businesses.
Went for a walk w/ my 1 year old yesterday @FridayLiving, #Innisfil. Stopped @Starbucks because, #WeTheNorth. ->@DarrylKoolFM pic.twitter.com/Ktf5ufTqKs
— 107.5 KOOL FM (@KoolFMBarrie) June 10, 2019
This historic NBA Playoff run has also inspired adults, kids and people of all ages to get outside, (when it actually hasn’t been raining) to shoot some hoops.
This is exactly what sports is all about; to inspire, dream, bring people together, for exercise and fun.
That’s a good question. #WeTheNorth | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/QSQDGXfHom
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 9, 2019
It could happen tonight, for the first time ever an NBA Championship and it would be right here in Canada.
Sing it loud, sing it proud 🇨🇦 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8HfjoM9Cht
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 6, 2019