Listen Live

Rare Video Footage Of Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Released

It's from a 1935 news clip

By Videos

Video footage of the last-known thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

It’s a 21-second clip from a newsreel back in 1935. It shows the tiger, Benjamin, prowling around his cage at Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania. This was just a few months before he passed away.

Tasmaniam tigers look like a cross between a wolf, a fox, and a large cat. They lived in Australia but became extinct around 2000 years ago.

Check out more info here.

Related posts

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

WATCH: My Favourite Performances From One World: Together At Home Concert

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

WATCH: Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Releases New ‘Cats’ Song “Beautiful Ghosts”

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “Lover” and “False God” on SNL

WATCH: High School Musical Is Being Turned Into A Series

WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “Genie In A Bottle”