Read This Book: The Simcoe Reads Competition is on Now!

The Barrie Public Library is joining 4 other local libraries for a cover-to-cover competition called Simcoe Reads. This summer, read the 5 selected titles and then choose which book you want to support in September.

Lisa Morgan is the BPL’s Champion and the book she is defending An Ocean of Minutes by Thea Lim.

It is a dystopian fiction novel set on the backdrop of a global flu pandemic that started in the 1980s. Add in a love story and time travel and you have a fantastic tale that sweeps you along.

When Frank catches the virus, his girlfriend Polly will do whatever it takes to save him—even if it means risking everything. Whenshe finds out there’s a company that has invented time travel, she agrees to a radical contract: if she signs up for a one-way-trip into the future to work as a bonded laborer, the company will pay for the life-saving treatment Frank needs. Polly promises to meet Frank again in Galveston, Texas, where she will arrive in twelve years. But when Polly is re-routed an extra five years into the future, Frank is nowhere to be found. Alone in a transformed and divided America, with no status and no money, Polly must navigate a new life and find a way to locate Frank, to determine if he is alive, and if their love has endured.

The other libraries, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil, and Midland, will announce their Champions and their books as the week goes on. Check back here to find out what they are!

It’s easy to join Simcoe Reads: