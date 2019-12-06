Reasons to Pick up a Christmas Tree this week instead of a Date!
If you’re looking to pick up this Holiday Season….
Christmas Tree Week — The first full week in December. It’s the perfect time to point out the differences between a Christmas Tree and a date.
A Christmas tree is ready when you go to pick it up.
A Christmas tree won’t retaliate if you dump it after a month.
You don’t need a clever line to pick up a Christmas tree.
You can fondle a tree before you take it home.
A Christmas tree doesn’t mind you looking under it.
A Christmas tree doesn’t become envious around bigger trees. This would be known as treeness envy.
A Christmas tree doesn’t go completely to pieces if you mishandle its balls.
A Christmas tree doesn’t worry about how many others you’ve had.
A Christmas tree doesn’t object to exotic electrical appliances.
A Christmas tree doesn’t think your a whacko if it finds an artificial tree in your closet.