Red Flags That A Movie Isn’t Worth Watching

Wouldn’t it be nice to know if a movie sucks before you pay to stream it? Thanks to Buzz Feed, there are signs you can look for to determine if a movie is worth watching.

1. If it’s a comedy and the trailer doesn’t make you laugh at least once, don’t bother. (It also stinks when they put ALL the funny scenes in the trailer.)

2. If you feel like the trailer told you the whole story from A to Z, you’re probably right.

3. If the good reviews all came from one or two critics, it’s probably a flop.

4. If the first few minutes include a casual conversation where they over-explain the backstory or setup, then the script might not be that solid. (In screenwriting, it’s called too much “exposition.”)

5. If the ads say critics are calling it “laugh-out-loud funny,” it’s probably not. And if you find out they didn’t screen it for critics at all, it’s definitely bad.

6. If it’s based on a true story that happened in the last year or two, then they rushed it through and didn’t take enough time to make it good.

7. If there’s unnecessary nudity in the first ten minutes, you can probably turn it off . . . unless that’s WHY you’re watching it.