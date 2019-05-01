Red Wine, Coffee, Fruit And Veggies May Protect Women Against Cancer!

A new study by the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow found that the risk of post-menopausal breast cancer may be reduced in women if they follow this diet!

According to researchers, coffee, wine, fruits, veggies and whole grains contain phenolic acids which protect against cancer.

In particular, raspberries, blueberries, apples, citrus fruits, plums, onions, cocoa and whole wheat rice are rich in phenolic acids…So eat up!

Researchers found that women consuming such goods had a 65% reduced risk of cancer.

