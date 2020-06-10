Redline Brewhouse Has Teamed with ‘Making Change Simcoe County’

Making Change Simcoe is a not for profit, volunteer run organization from Simcoe County, led by a community of strong Black women, founded in 2019. Making Change helps organize and distribute care packages to Black youth living in Simcoe County.

Right now Redline Brewhouse in Barrie is giving $2.00 from every beer bottle sold to Making Change. Not just select brands either, EVERY bottle counts as a $2.00 donation.