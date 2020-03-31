Redline Brewhouse in Barrie is Preparing to Produce Hand Sanitizer
Specifically for front line health care workers
Redline Brewhouse has been busy not only continuing to serve their customers and brew Craft Beer but now they’re re-purposing equipment and preparing to make hand sanitizer.
Redline will immediately be distributing their hand sanitizer to health care workers on the front lines at RVH and across Simcoe County.
Just last week Beattie’s Distillery in Alliston restructured their distillery to produce hand sanitizer.