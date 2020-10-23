Listen Live

Reebok is Releasing a ‘Ghostbusters’ Shoe

The Ghostsmashers shoe coming soon

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Style

Just ahead of Halloween, Reebok dropped this announcement today…

A Ghostbusters inspired shoe called Reebok Ghost Smashers.

The other more of a classic Reebok inspired Ghostbusters shoe

The Reebok Ghostbusters Collection will be out on Halloween, Oct. 31st.

The creepy kicks will have to fill the void until new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed from this summer to June 2021.

Related posts

Le Château is Going Out of Business

The Visible Thong Trend Is Back

WestJet & Air Canada Are Having an Argument Online