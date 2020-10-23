Reebok is Releasing a ‘Ghostbusters’ Shoe

Just ahead of Halloween, Reebok dropped this announcement today…

For all your supernatural elimination needs… Reebok x Ghostbusters is coming. https://t.co/SzWJJPUhzv pic.twitter.com/uDRgcMkvcq — Reebok Classic (@ReebokClassics) October 23, 2020

A Ghostbusters inspired shoe called Reebok Ghost Smashers.

The other more of a classic Reebok inspired Ghostbusters shoe

The Reebok Ghostbusters Collection will be out on Halloween, Oct. 31st.

The creepy kicks will have to fill the void until new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed from this summer to June 2021.