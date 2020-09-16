Reese Is Out With A New Candy Bar!
A Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed With Potato Chips
A new type of Reese’s Big Cup stuffed with peanut butter and potato chips are set to be released soon.
According to Junk Food Leaks, an Instagram account that shares info about candy and other junk food before it’s released, Reese’s plans to add potato chips to the inside of their peanut butter cups.
No release date or official confirmation from Reese’s have been released, but surely they will soon.
View this post on Instagram
🥜 C R U N C H Y B O Y E 🥔 Sup. I’ve been so busy with practicing TikTok dances I forgot I had these. Whoops! Seems like everyone’s just looking around and saying “what else can we stuff in our snacks to make them better than they already are?” With Reese’s, this badboye is no different. They’ve taken a classic Reese’s cup, and tossed potato chips in them. Yes. Salty, crunchy potato chips. To be frank, it seems like this odd salty mashup is all the rage lately. And I kinda get it. We’re all salty. It’s 2020 and I can’t go anywhere without hearing someone ranting about how their mask is causing them to want to faint during their 4 minute trip into a Walgreens. Shoutout to our healthcare heroes who do it for 12+ hours per day 💪 Anyway, this creation, which will be available soon I believe, is pretty spot on and WELL worth it if you like salty. I’ll keep it real. It’s too small of a chip ratio to really get as much as you’d need. What would be better is one big chip in the center of the cup. Other than that, it’s cool– and it’s good; but I’m definitely not selecting this instead of the classic one. Gonna score this one a 🚨7.0🚨 on the dot. Makes sense. Does the job, needs more chip.