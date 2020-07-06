Reese Witherspoon Shares ‘Legally Blonde’ Meme To Promote Wearing Face Masks

To drive that point home, Reese shared a “Legally Blonde” meme that’s been circulating on social media, which pokes fun of an iconic scene between her character Elle and ex-fiancé Warner.

In the scene, Warner asks Elle if “she got into Harvard Law,” but the meme shows him posing the question, “you wear a mask in public?”, instead.

Elle’s original response is so fitting, it doesn’t even need to be altered. “What? Like it’s hard?” she quips back.

View this post on Instagram #ElleWoods approves this message 💕 (📷: @y2klewks) A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Witherspoon joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are stressing the importance of wearing protective coverings amid the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Tom Hanks, who knows firsthand the effects of coronavirus, lashed out at people who aren’t wearing masks in public. Jennifer Aniston and Lady Gaga have also taken to social media to encourage people to wear masks.