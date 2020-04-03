Listen Live

Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Brand Is Giving Teachers Free Dresses Amid Coronavirus

By Dirt/Divas

Reese and her company said that it is giving away free dresses to teachers to show that they are loved. 

The announcement was made in a social media post.

“Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children,” a note from the company read.

The Statement continues to express gratitude towards teachers for making sure that students still receive a balanced education. 

“To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress,” the company said in a social post.

To receive a free dress, teachers must complete a form before Sunday, April 5, at 11:59PM ET. That link can be found in the company’s Instagram bio.   The company sells many dresses that cost $78 to $295.

