Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Brand Is Giving Teachers Free Dresses Amid Coronavirus
Amazing!
Reese and her company said that it is giving away free dresses to teachers to show that they are loved.
The announcement was made in a social media post.
“Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children,” a note from the company read.
The Statement continues to express gratitude towards teachers for making sure that students still receive a balanced education.
“To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress,” the company said in a social post.
Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress. To apply, complete the form at the link in bio before this Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET. (Offer valid while supplies last – winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7th.) ✏️📓👗 x The Draper James Team Know a teacher who deserves a pick-me-up? Forward this post or tag your favorite educator in comments. 🍎 #DJLovesTeachers
To receive a free dress, teachers must complete a form before Sunday, April 5, at 11:59PM ET. That link can be found in the company’s Instagram bio. The company sells many dresses that cost $78 to $295.