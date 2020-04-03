Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Brand Is Giving Teachers Free Dresses Amid Coronavirus

Reese and her company said that it is giving away free dresses to teachers to show that they are loved.

The announcement was made in a social media post.

“Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children,” a note from the company read.

The Statement continues to express gratitude towards teachers for making sure that students still receive a balanced education.

“To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress,” the company said in a social post.

To receive a free dress, teachers must complete a form before Sunday, April 5, at 11:59PM ET. That link can be found in the company’s Instagram bio. The company sells many dresses that cost $78 to $295.