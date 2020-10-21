Reese’s Has a Robotic Door Handing Out Treats

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are already legendary but they may have cemented their legacy even more now.

Introducing the #ReesesDoor.

A robotic door that’s travelling through US neighbourhoods to safely hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. It’s even controlled by a remote, so it’s completely contactless.

You can submit a request for the #Reese’sDoor to visit your Community here.

Best part? The Reese’s Door hands out full size Peanut Butter Cups!