Reese’s Has a Robotic Door Handing Out Treats
The #ReesesDoor comes to you
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are already legendary but they may have cemented their legacy even more now.
Introducing the #ReesesDoor.
View this post on Instagram
This is wild! The Reese’s #TrickorTreat Door provides a robotic, social-distancing option that brings Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups right to your doorstep this #Halloween. You walk up to it and say “trick or treat” after the Trick-or-Treat Door arrives at your doorstep and enjoy your #reeses treats! This one-of-a-kind #robotic door is designed to traverse through neighborhoods via remote control and bring #candy to your doorstep. You’ll know it’s coming before it even arrives thanks to the smoke, lights and epic Halloween soundtrack that comes along with it. When it rolls up to your door, simply say “trick or treat” and the Reese’s Trick-or-Treat Door dispenses king size (yes, king size, because why not?) #reesepeanutbuttercups Here’s how the one-and-only Reese’s Trick-or-Treat Door works: Three motors power the door, directed by a remote control from up to 5,000 feet away – no humans nearby required! The 9’ door features a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker that activates once “trick or treat” is said. A king size Reese’s candy bar will appear through the mail slot from a retractable shelf. Want the Reese’s Trick-or-Treat Door to come to your town? Go to @Reeses on Instagram and tell us where, using #ReesesDoor #NotSorry #candy
A robotic door that’s travelling through US neighbourhoods to safely hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. It’s even controlled by a remote, so it’s completely contactless.
You can submit a request for the #Reese’sDoor to visit your Community here.
Best part? The Reese’s Door hands out full size Peanut Butter Cups!