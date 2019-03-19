Listen Live

Relationship Goals: Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

Find someone who loves you like these two...

By Darryl on the Drive

The iconic 35 year Hollywood relationship between Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell is as good as it’s ever been. They feel the key to the long lasting love is the fact that they never married.

This past Sunday, Kurt Russell celebrated his 68th Birthday when Goldie Hawn let us see what they were doing to celebrate.

