Remember CBC’s Battle Of The Blades? Well, It’s Back!

Its as Canadian as you get and involves figure skaters and hockey players teaming up on ice for a performance… (Kinda like DWTS but on ice)

This season the show airs live in front of an audience at rinks in Hamilton, Mississauga, Oshawa and Toronto as the pairs compete for a $100,000 donation to the charities of their choice.

New this time around, two of the seven pairs feature female hockey players matched with male figure skaters: Amanda Kessel, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the last Winter Olympics, and her Team Canada rival Natalie Spooner.

The show has been off the air for six years now, but Don Cherry is expected to return as host. Battle of the Blades premieres Thursday, September 19 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.