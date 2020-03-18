Remember The #SnyderCut? This Cut Might Be As Good.
But like, in a really bad way.
Oh Cats, you were a great musical and a really bad acid trip of a movie.
This storied tale keeps getting more and more interesting, as we’ve learned of a NEW cut to the film.
“Allegedly”.
Writer Jack Waz gave us the inside scoop:
A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats
— Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020
THIS WENT VIRAL ON TWITTER. Trended all friggin day long!
Check out some of these tweets from regular folks and even Hollywoodites:
#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now https://t.co/BhaROTRqLM
— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 18, 2020
In this crucial moment where everything is uncertain I am lending my voice and platform to the #ReleaseTheButtholeCut movement
— JP (@jpbrammer) March 18, 2020
Only when we collectively gaze upon true horror can we overcome the mundane horrors of everyday life. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/P36FFwkoqG
— Civvie11 (@Civvie11) March 18, 2020
*sees #releasethebuttholecut trending, right before switching tabs*
*switches back* pic.twitter.com/g2MHlHiRH0
— Aly (pls wash your hands!) (@TheDeathNerd) March 18, 2020
Just imagine, you worked your ass off to get through college to become a CGI artist. Eventually, you land a job in Hollywood, and then one day you’re hired to draw 400 cat buttholes, and then, THEN, someone comes along and erases all your buttholes. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Gb8aOqSrIR
— Michael Tushaus (@MichaelTushaus) March 18, 2020
Regardless of what happens in 2020, we’re hoping the #ButtholeCut is going to be released.