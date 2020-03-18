Remember The #SnyderCut? This Cut Might Be As Good.

Oh Cats, you were a great musical and a really bad acid trip of a movie.

This storied tale keeps getting more and more interesting, as we’ve learned of a NEW cut to the film.

“Allegedly”.

Writer Jack Waz gave us the inside scoop:

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

THIS WENT VIRAL ON TWITTER. Trended all friggin day long!

Check out some of these tweets from regular folks and even Hollywoodites:

#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now https://t.co/BhaROTRqLM — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 18, 2020

In this crucial moment where everything is uncertain I am lending my voice and platform to the #ReleaseTheButtholeCut movement — JP (@jpbrammer) March 18, 2020

Only when we collectively gaze upon true horror can we overcome the mundane horrors of everyday life. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/P36FFwkoqG — Civvie11 (@Civvie11) March 18, 2020

Just imagine, you worked your ass off to get through college to become a CGI artist. Eventually, you land a job in Hollywood, and then one day you’re hired to draw 400 cat buttholes, and then, THEN, someone comes along and erases all your buttholes. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Gb8aOqSrIR — Michael Tushaus (@MichaelTushaus) March 18, 2020

Regardless of what happens in 2020, we’re hoping the #ButtholeCut is going to be released.