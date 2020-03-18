Listen Live

Remember The #SnyderCut? This Cut Might Be As Good.

But like, in a really bad way.

By Josh

Oh Cats, you were a great musical and a really bad acid trip of a movie.

This storied tale keeps getting more and more interesting, as we’ve learned of a NEW cut to the film.

“Allegedly”.

Writer Jack Waz gave us the inside scoop:

THIS WENT VIRAL ON TWITTER. Trended all friggin day long!

Check out some of these tweets from regular folks and even Hollywoodites:

 

Regardless of what happens in 2020, we’re hoping the #ButtholeCut is going to be released.

