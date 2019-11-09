REPAIR CAFE – POP UP COMMUNITY EVENT

11am-2pm

Toss It? No Way! This is the Repair Café motto. At this pop up community event, people are invited to bring items that are broken or need mending and volunteer “fixers” will try to repair that item. You can also drop in just to say hello and to observe…

Please join us for this unique community building event!

No appointment necessary.

There is no cost to attend, but goodwill donations are accepted.

Light refreshments will be available. The event will also feature some child-friendly activities.

Details on our Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/517305975504273/