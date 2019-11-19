Rest In Vinyl! A Company will Press your Ashes Into A Working Vinyl Album!

Want to go out in style, or perhaps be remembered every time a certain song is played? You can now rest assured that your remains are not only seen but heard!

There’s a company in Scarborough, England that if you have the money will press your ashes into a vinyl record, at the rate of a teaspoonful per disk.

The company is called And Vinyly and their slogan is “Live on from beyond the groove!”

So if you want to be beyond the groove, it will cost you! The minimum cost is $1,160 and with luxury features such as RIV artwork, the price can rise to around about $4,600.

And if you wish this process for your pets- they can do that to.

According to the article, Businesses like And Vinyly are breaking from the norm to create a loving tribute that could last forever!

