RETURN OF ‘SAVED BY THE BELL’

The ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot starts streaming today on Peacock in the US. Canadian’s can start to watch it tomorrow, November 26th!

The original cast returns to Bayside High, except for Screech, who isn’t part of the new show (the producers might still be mad at him for his tell-all book and that porno he did in the 2000s).

Zack Morris is all grown up now and the governor of California! Elizabeth Berkley will reprise the role of Jessie Spano, and Mario Lopez will play A.C Slater – who’s now a gym teacher at ‘Bayside.’

The Saved By the Bell reboot will debut in Canada on Nov. 26. The first two episodes will air back-to-back at 8 p.m. on the W Network. The first episode will also air at 8 p.m. on Global.

The entire season can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.