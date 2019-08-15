9am start

On August 15th there will be an official ribbon cutting to unveil the SaveStation placed at Meridian Place. This SaveStation was placed through the generous sponsorship of the Kiwanis Club of Barrie. The SaveStation Guardian is a free-standing structure which features a weatherproof AED cabinet that provides heating and ventilation, real-time feedback on the AED device, and backlighting for full visibility at any time of day. We are inviting all to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for this amazing device bough to the community by The Kiwanis Club of Barrie