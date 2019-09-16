Ric Ocasek, The Lead Singer Of The Cars Was Found Dead

The New York Police Department received a call around 4 p.m. “for an unconscious male” at a townhouse on East 19th Street, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told CNN.

The Cars were very popular in the late 70’s and early 80s with hits like “My best Friends Girl” and “Drive.”

Ric was known for his mop black hair and black sunglasses- this look was seen in many appearances and music video’s including from 1984 “You Might Think.”

The Cars were founded in 1976 and broken up by 1988 but not before a string of hits, according to the biography.