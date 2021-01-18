Rich People Are More Likely To Socially Distance

People making more than $230,000 per year are up to 54% more likely to engage in pandemic safety measures put in place by the government!

Thanks to better health care access, job stability, and a cushy home, the wealthy are socially distancing at higher rates than low-income households.

While all members of the population have changed some behaviours, those who make a cushy income were more likely to stick to it!

Logistics have a lot to do with it also, as researchers say that typically higher-earning white-collar folks are more likely to have the option of working from home — a critical factor in their social distancing metrics. Anyone with the ability to telework was 24% more likely to respond affirmatively to questions regarding social distancing.

Regardless of income, those fortunate enough to have a yard or park nearby were also 20% more likely to maintain safe distances.

The study also revealed a gender disparity — that women are 23% more likely to distance than men.