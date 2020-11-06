Rick Astley Takes Over TIK TOK

For the record, I don’t know how to use TIK TOK! Because I can write in cursive writing and tell time on a clock!

Rick Astley’s video for “Never gonna give you up” has been used by people everywhere to prank each other online for years, and now Astley is getting in on the fun himself.

In Rick’s first TIK TOK, he’s seen in his iconic trench coat rocking out to his famous song.

His first video scored him 11 million views, so he made another one!

“Me after watching that last TikTok go nuts,” he wrote. “Time for me to throw the coat over to you, though, so #GetYourCoat, and let’s go!”

The idea is evidently for users to create their own videos where they appear to “catch” Rick’s coat and do their own dances.