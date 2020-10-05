Listen Live

Rick Moranis Was Attacked On The Street In New York

The assault was caught on tape.

By Dirt/Divas

In an unprovoked attach on a New York City street Thursday, the beloved Canadian actor was punched and knocked down.

 

According to a report in the New York Daily News and ABC, the 67-year-old SCTV alum was walking on Central Park West near his home in the Upper West Side at approximately 7:30 a.m. when a stranger walked by and randomly sucker-punched him in the head.

 

Surveillance cameras captured the attack, which clearly shows the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star being knocked to the concrete.

 

 

According to reports, Moranis made it to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for pain in his right hip, head, and back.  He later went to the police to report the attack, but no one has been arrested yet.

 

Celebrities have taken to social to express their outrage!

 

Related posts

SNL Is Back! Check Out Some Of The Highlights!

The ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ House Goes Up For Sale

Sofia Vergara Is On Top Of Forbes’ Highest Paid Actresses List