Rick Moranis Was Attacked On The Street In New York

In an unprovoked attach on a New York City street Thursday, the beloved Canadian actor was punched and knocked down.

According to a report in the New York Daily News and ABC, the 67-year-old SCTV alum was walking on Central Park West near his home in the Upper West Side at approximately 7:30 a.m. when a stranger walked by and randomly sucker-punched him in the head.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack, which clearly shows the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star being knocked to the concrete.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

According to reports, Moranis made it to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for pain in his right hip, head, and back. He later went to the police to report the attack, but no one has been arrested yet.

Celebrities have taken to social to express their outrage!

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020