RICKY GERVAIS RETURNING TO HOST THE 2020 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Ricky Gervais is returning to host the the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, marking his 5th time as host of the ceremony. Gervais hosted the Golden Globes 2010-12 and returned for a fourth time in 2016.

Gervais said in a statement, “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 starting at 8:00 p.m.