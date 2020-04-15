Ricky Gervais Slams Celebrities That Are Complaining From Their Mansions

This Pandemic has resulted in people around the world quarantining until further notice, and as expected- people are starting to get restless….

This has lead to Ricky lashing out at celebrities like Sam Smith and even Ellen, who have openly complained on social media about the lockdown being hard on them…

Last month, Smith posted a picture on instagram, crying while sitting on the steps of what appears to be a very large home -captioning the hole thing “Stages of Quarantine meltdown.”

In an interview with The Sun UK, Ricky says “they should be grateful they aren’t working to battle the disease or struggling to make ends meet. “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

He continues;

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Gervais says the lockdown hasn’t been too big a deal for him as he and his partner Jane don’t go out much anyways…