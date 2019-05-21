Rihanna Confirms That A Reggae Album Is On The Way!

The last song Rihanna released was “Work” and that was three years ago!

Good news, during her chat with The NYTimes Style Magazine, Rihanna confessed that new music is on the way – along with a Reggae album! Although she doesn’t reveal much or even a release date.

Everyone wants to know if there will be a few collaborations on this new LP? Rihanna says that despite rumours she is not yet working on a track with Lady Gaga but is open to it as she follows her on Instagram. And sadly, no songs with Drake will be found on this album.