Rihanna Confirms That The Rumours Are True

Rihanna in an interview with Vogue, confirms that she was asked to perform at the Super Bowl half time show but said “No!”

Rihanna says that she supports Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was dropped from the NFL for protesting social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

“I couldn’t dare do that. Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout.”

“I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Last year, Cardi B and Pink, also reportedly rejected the NFL’s offer to perform at the Atlanta event – in a show of solidarity with Kaepernick – and it was eventually headlined by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.