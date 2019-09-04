Listen Live

Rihanna Is Stepping Up To Help The Bahamas!

Rihanna’s foundation is leaping into action after Dorian devastated the islands.

Riri took to twitter to say that “it truly breaks her heart to see the complete devastation that Hurricane Dorian is having on the Bahamas.”

She later added that her Clara Lionel Foundation was already figuring out how to help.

The Clara Lionel Foundation was founded by Rihanna in 2012 in honor of her grandparents. It supports and funds emergency response programs and education around the world.

Rihanna was born in Barbados.

