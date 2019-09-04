Rihanna Is Stepping Up To Help The Bahamas!

Riri took to twitter to say that “it truly breaks her heart to see the complete devastation that Hurricane Dorian is having on the Bahamas.”

It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

She later added that her Clara Lionel Foundation was already figuring out how to help.

You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

The Clara Lionel Foundation was founded by Rihanna in 2012 in honor of her grandparents. It supports and funds emergency response programs and education around the world.

Rihanna was born in Barbados.