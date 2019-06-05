Rihanna Tops Forbes List of Riches Musicians

She’s worth about $600 Million which means Rihanna had to Work work work! (her song from 2016)

According to Forbes, she is one of the richest self-made women in America and is the Richest female musician in the world right now!

Rihanna at just 31-years-old is richer than Beyonce who is worth about $400 million right now.

Rihanna has made her fortune from her cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty which is sold at Sephora and has made the company about $570 million!

Rihanna also has the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, along with TechStyle Fashion Group based in Los Angeles.