Listen Live

Rihanna Tops Forbes List of Riches Musicians

She's be hard at Work, work, work!

By Dirt/Divas

She’s worth about $600 Million which means Rihanna had to Work work work! (her song from 2016)

According to Forbes, she is one of the richest self-made women in America and is the Richest female musician in the world right now!

Rihanna at just 31-years-old is richer than Beyonce who is worth about $400 million right now.

Rihanna has made her fortune from her cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty which is sold at Sephora and has made the company about $570 million!

Rihanna also has the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, along with TechStyle Fashion Group based in Los Angeles.

Related posts

Madonna Lost Her Court Battle To Keep Personal Items Off The Auction Block

Jay-Z Has Become Hip Hop’s First Billionaire!

Lindsay Lohan Will Be Gifting Us With New Music Soon!