RIP To A Sauce Icon

We’ve lost another good one this year: Ragu.

The cheap, delicious, and plentiful sauce will no longer be stocked on shelves in Canada!

The company announced the changes on Twitter, in response to a user’s tweet:

We regret to inform you that RAGÚ® has made the hard decision to exit the Canadian pasta-sauce market. We hope that you have enjoyed the delicious taste of RAGÚ® and are very sorry for any inconvenience. For further questions please visit our website at https://t.co/cvDAzs6uSm. — Ragú® (@ragusauce) August 11, 2020

They kinda went out with a fizzle, which is a bit of a bummer. No explanations to WHY more just a “oh we’re gone o k bye”.

I used to LIVE off jars of this stuff when I was in college so I appreciated the sauce so much!

Oh well, on to another brand now I guess!