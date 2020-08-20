Listen Live

RIP To A Sauce Icon

Who you know that cool that they drip swagu? - Joey Bada$$

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Eats

We’ve lost another good one this year: Ragu.

The cheap, delicious, and plentiful sauce will no longer be stocked on shelves in Canada!

The company announced the changes on Twitter, in response to a user’s tweet:

They kinda went out with a fizzle, which is a bit of a bummer. No explanations to WHY more just a “oh we’re gone o k bye”.

I used to LIVE off jars of this stuff when I was in college so I appreciated the sauce so much!

Oh well, on to another brand now I guess!

