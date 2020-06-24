Ripley’s Aquarium will Re-Open this Friday
After 3 long months
As Toronto enters its Stage 2 opening phase this includes attractions like Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.
Re-opening this Friday, June 26th from 10:00AM to 8:00PM.
WHAT RIPLEY’S AQUARIUM OF CANADA IS DOING TO KEEP YOU SAFE DURING YOUR VISIT:
- Ripley’s Aquarium strongly recommends that all Guests wear a facemasks.
- All Aquarium Team Members will be required to wear facemasks while working.
- We are limiting hourly attendance to control Guest flow within the Aquarium, and create a better and safer experience for all. This reduced capacity means you can get close up to the exhibits, but not other guests!
- Online reservations are REQUIRED to manage capacity limits and minimize touchpoints at the entrance.
- You will self-scan your ticket (or Annual Pass) and reservation at dedicated stations inside the Main Lobby.
- Additional hand sanitizer stations will be found throughout the Aquarium, including at the entry, exit, interactive exhibits, washrooms, etc.
- Floor graphics are located throughout the Aquarium to indicate appropriate physical distancing and one-way flow.
- The Aquarium will maintain its high standards of cleanliness and all high-touch surfaces such as windows, railings, washrooms, and interactive exhibits will continuously be cleaned.
- All programs, dive shows, and tours have been suspended temporarily.
- Some areas, including the café, playground, and coat check will be unavailable. No food or beverage will be available for sale.
- Contactless payment via debit or credit is preferred for all purchases.
Reservations are to be made ONLINE ONLY – Click here