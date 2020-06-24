Ripley’s Aquarium will Re-Open this Friday

As Toronto enters its Stage 2 opening phase this includes attractions like Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

Re-opening this Friday, June 26th from 10:00AM to 8:00PM.

WHAT RIPLEY’S AQUARIUM OF CANADA IS DOING TO KEEP YOU SAFE DURING YOUR VISIT:

Ripley’s Aquarium strongly recommends that all Guests wear a facemasks.

All Aquarium Team Members will be required to wear facemasks while working.

We are limiting hourly attendance to control Guest flow within the Aquarium, and create a better and safer experience for all. This reduced capacity means you can get close up to the exhibits, but not other guests!

Online reservations are REQUIRED to manage capacity limits and minimize touchpoints at the entrance.

You will self-scan your ticket (or Annual Pass) and reservation at dedicated stations inside the Main Lobby.

Additional hand sanitizer stations will be found throughout the Aquarium, including at the entry, exit, interactive exhibits, washrooms, etc.

Floor graphics are located throughout the Aquarium to indicate appropriate physical distancing and one-way flow.

The Aquarium will maintain its high standards of cleanliness and all high-touch surfaces such as windows, railings, washrooms, and interactive exhibits will continuously be cleaned.

All programs, dive shows, and tours have been suspended temporarily.

Some areas, including the café, playground, and coat check will be unavailable. No food or beverage will be available for sale.

Contactless payment via debit or credit is preferred for all purchases.

Reservations are to be made ONLINE ONLY – Click here