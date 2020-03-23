Rita Wilson Is Getting A Little ‘Stir Crazy’ Starts Rapping!

Tom Hanks took to Twitter on Sunday to give fans an update on their health after he and wife, Rita both tested positive for COVID-19. They have been in self isolation in a rental home in Australia for the past two weeks.

Hanks wrote of Twitter:

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” he added. “Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Rita also appears in good spirits and perhaps a little bored posting a video to instagram of her rapping alongside the Naughty By Nature song “Hip Hop Hooray.”

View this post on Instagram See it to believe it A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

The couple had been in Australia for a pre-production meeting for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic when they received the diagnosis.

When they were first diagnosed, the couple shared their symptoms that included, feeling tired, both had colds, and body aches. Rita also had chills on and off and a slight fever.