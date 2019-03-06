Riverdale Diner Is Creating A Milkshake In Honour Of Luke Perry!

Following Luke Perry’s death earlier this week, the production of “Riverdale” has shut down for the time being.

Luke Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews. A statement was issued by the show’s executives stating,

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Entertainment Tonight revealed that a source explained ‘the Riverdale production will pick up later this week and counselling will be offered to all cast and crew.’

Luke Perry wil be honoured with a milkshake at “Riverdale’s” Diner in B.C.

The manager at the diner where the ‘Riverdale” show is filmed in Mission B.C. says they will honour his memory with a milkshake. Every since people learned about his death, fans have been stopping into the now famous diner. The diner is actually called Rocko’s 24-hour-dinner and part of season one was taped there before a replica set was built. The diner says that they are working on a creative milkshake but haven’t settled on the flavour just yet!