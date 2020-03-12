“Riverdale” Halts Production In Vancouver Over COVID-19

According to Warner Bros, a team member did come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this, Warner Bros has ordered that the popular show stop production for now.

Here’s the statement from Warner Bros.

“team member” was recently exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and is currently being evaluated by a medical professional.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” Warner Bros. Television said in the statement.

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”