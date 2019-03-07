Riverdale Pays Tribute To Luke Perry During First Episode Since His Passing
After the first episode aired on March 6th since Luke Perry’s passing, producers pay tribute!
In the 14th episode of season 3 entitled “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me,” after the episode ended, an “in memoriam” card came up with his name and the years of his birth and death (1966-2019).
“Riverdale” creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted an early photo of some of the show’s cast and crew, with Perry in the center behind a Riverdale High School sign. Calling him “our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be “dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”
Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe
— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019