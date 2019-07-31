Listen Live

ROAD TRIP: Jurassic World – The Ride is NOW OPEN

At Universal Studios Hollywood

By Darryl on the Drive

Last week Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated the grand opening of “Jurassic World – The Ride.”

All based on the Jurassic World movie series, the story of the ride is tourists have a chance to meet the most fearsome dinosaurs. From the Mosasaurus, to the genetically created Indominus Rex and favourites like Raptor and T-Rex.

It’s a water ride, once you board a 25-person boat, you’re taken through the different parts of Jurassic World not knowing what to expect at every turn.

Once the dinosaur boat experience is over, it all ends with an 85-foot water slide drop.

