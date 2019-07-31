ROAD TRIP: Jurassic World – The Ride is NOW OPEN
At Universal Studios Hollywood
Last week Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated the grand opening of “Jurassic World – The Ride.”
Think you’ll survive? Experience Jurassic World – The Ride, NOW OPEN here at the Park! #JurassicWorldHollywood pic.twitter.com/qM0TimEuYr
— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) July 25, 2019
All based on the Jurassic World movie series, the story of the ride is tourists have a chance to meet the most fearsome dinosaurs. From the Mosasaurus, to the genetically created Indominus Rex and favourites like Raptor and T-Rex.
It’s a water ride, once you board a 25-person boat, you’re taken through the different parts of Jurassic World not knowing what to expect at every turn.
T. Rex, Mosasaurus, Herbivores, oh my! “Jurassic World – The Ride” looks to be a splashing good time. https://t.co/BeaNpbENlU pic.twitter.com/1oPCU5swvQ
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 23, 2019
Once the dinosaur boat experience is over, it all ends with an 85-foot water slide drop.
💦☔️💦 Just splashing right into this weekend!! 💦☔️💦 Yep, that’s me in the front middle! 🎉 So Fun! @UniStudios #JurassicWorld #UniversalStudiosHollywood #JurassicWorldHollywood #SoCal #SaturdayVibes #LoveMyJob #YoungHollywood #ActorsLife #Actress #JurassicWorldTheRide pic.twitter.com/n510LVlGhy
— Abby Shayne (@TheAbby_Shayne) July 27, 2019