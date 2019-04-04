ROADTRIP: Beetlejuice the Musical is on Broadway

Beetlejuice is back from the dead in the form of a Broadway Musical currently showing special previews in New York City.

Fans of Tim Burton’s classic 1988 movie won’t be disappointed at all.

A demon desperate to be alive, a teenager obsessed with the dead, and the musical that will have Broadway screaming with laughter. Meet the strange and unusual stars of #BeetlejuiceBway, @ABrightMonster and @SophiAnneCaruso. pic.twitter.com/el6DyulhYF — Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) March 16, 2019

The Beetlejuice Musical version focuses on the movie’s primary characters, deceased Maitland couple and Lydia Deetz, a death obsessed teen. Lydia soon realizes her new family home is haunted by 2 dead people and a crazy man in a stripped suit.

Still on cloud 9 after the 1st preview of @BeetlejuiceBway 👻 What a fabulous wonderfully entertaining musical! 🎭@ABrightMonster & @SOPHIANNECARUSO are MAGICAL together. They once again blew me away! Can’t wait to go back again and again #BeetlejuiceBway 👏🏻To the whole cast 🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/E8PCPqBp2M — ExquisiteCorpse (@Ianina) March 29, 2019

According to each of the online reviews, this show is spectacular!

BY FAR one of he greatest shows I’ve EVER SEEN…..and it’s only intermission @BeetlejuiceBway is a MUST SEE #BeetlejuiceBway pic.twitter.com/EOdSP8Kkvn — 🐻🙃🌈🧜🏽‍♂️ (@JayC_Nieves) March 29, 2019

Man, @BeetlejuiceBway far exceeded any and all expectations! If you’re in the NYC area, I highly recommend it! We had an absolute blast! #BeetlejuiceBaby pic.twitter.com/pDRQlT3VBL — CLIFF (@CKCash30) April 4, 2019

From the eye popping stage, costumes and designs to the actors performance and story, Beetlejuice sounds like it’s well worth a road trip to NYC. It’s now playing, your tickets are here.