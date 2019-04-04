Listen Live

ROADTRIP: Beetlejuice the Musical is on Broadway

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

By Darryl on the Drive

Beetlejuice is back from the dead in the form of a Broadway Musical currently showing special previews  in New York City.

Fans of Tim Burton’s classic 1988 movie won’t be disappointed at all.

The Beetlejuice Musical version focuses on the movie’s primary characters, deceased Maitland couple and Lydia Deetz, a death obsessed teen. Lydia soon realizes her new family home is haunted by 2 dead people and a crazy man in a stripped suit.

According to each of the online reviews, this show is spectacular!

From the eye popping stage, costumes and designs to the actors performance and story, Beetlejuice sounds like it’s well worth a road trip to NYC. It’s now playing, your tickets are here.

Related posts

WATCH: Selena Gomez in a New Zombie Movie Coming this Summer

Lotto Max Will Be Twice a Week w/ a New Jackpot Increase $$$

Kelly Clarkson Drops New Song from ‘UglyDolls’ Movie Soundtrack