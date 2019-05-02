Listen Live

Robert Downey Jr Is Expected To Earn At Least $75 million From Avengers: End Game…

Looks like Downey has an iron wallet!

By Dirt/Divas

RDJ aka Iron man has already made about $10 million for his role as Tony Stark in the new film but according to sources familiar with the contracts, Downey has a “profit participation” in his- in which he will earn about 2.5% of the movies profits. 

Prior to Iron Man 2, Downey was signed to a six-film deal, raising his basic salary to $10m for each film and retaining the incentives. 

This doesn’t include work on other Marvel films like Captain America, or Spider-Man.   Looks like RDJ might actually be Tony Stark in real life!

