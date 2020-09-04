Robert Pattinson Reported Tests Positive For COVID-19

Production of ‘The Batman” Comes To A Halt

The last Batman movie was filming in Britain after months of being put on hold due to the pandemic. This latest event highlights the struggles that the movie industry is facing with the coronavirus!

Movie studio Warner Bros. said in a statement that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production” in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. “Filming is temporarily paused,” the studio’s statement added but did not say for how long. The variety and the Hollywood Reporter are both reporting that the person who tested positive is Robert Pattinson.