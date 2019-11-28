Rockabye Baby Has Teamed Up With SnoopDogg!

Rockabye Baby! is releasing an album of lullaby renditions of SnoopDog songs, dropping on Friday November 29 as part of Record Store Day.

Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg is out exclusively on vinyl for Record Store Day, and will be available digitally on December 6.

The collection will include your favourites from Snoop, reimagined to help soothe you into slumber.

Songs like “Gin And Juice” replace the bass with calming xylophone so that you can nap like a G. It’s time to put some bow to wow in your sleep routine.